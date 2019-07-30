A Virginia man who won a D.C. Lottery jackpot in 2014 using the numbers 6-6-6-6-6 won a second jackpot using the numbers 3-3-3-3-3. Photo courtesy of the D.C. Lottery

July 30 (UPI) -- A man who collected $25,000 from a Washington, D.C., lottery drawing using the numbers 6-6-6-6-6 won a second payout, this time using the numbers 3-3-3-3-3.

The D.C. Lottery said Adewale Awofala was one of several $25,000 top prize winners in the July 22 DC5 drawing, when the numbers 3-3-3-3-3 were drawn.

Officials said the drawing marked a new record for the game, with more than $2.5 million being paid out to winners.

He previously took home a $25,000 top prize from the drawing game in 2014, when he played the numbers 6-6-6-6-6. The more than $2 million paid out to winners from that drawing was a previous record for the game.