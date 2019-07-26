July 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman's birthday cake is going viral after her husband had the bakery model it after her favorite thing: an Amazon box.

Waylon McGuire went to Sweet Dreams Bakery to get the custom-made cake for his wife, Emily, a frequent Amazon customer.

The cake was modeled after an Amazon box, complete with the company's logo and a shipping label.

"I laughed so hard. I thought it was a real box at first," Emily McGuire told CNN.

McGuire said the cake cost about $50 and tasted as good as it looked.