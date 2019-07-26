Hungarian man bikes to seven countries in 24 hours for Guinness record

A Hungarian student biked 310 miles in 24 hours to visit seven countries and break a world record. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

July 26 (UPI) -- A Hungarian man broke a Guinness World Record when he got on his bicycle and visited seven countries in a 24-hour span.

David Kovari, who is working on his master's degree in Budapest, said he spent weeks planning the optimal route that would allow him to to pass through Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Hungary, Slovenia and Croatia in a single trip of about 310 miles.

"I used 3 different platforms for planning," he said. "The roads were split into three categories based on their quality: perfect, acceptable, no-go. The plan was to stay on perfect roads as much as possible, avoid main roads and heavy traffic, and keep elevation to a minimum."

Guinness confirmed Kovari broke the record for the most countries visited in 24 hours by bicycle. The previous record of six countries was set by German cyclist Michael Moll.