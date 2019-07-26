Cyclist leads girlfriend on 15-mile route to spell 'marry me'

July 26 (UPI) -- A Texas man proposed to his longtime girlfriend by taking her on a 15-mile bike ride that spelled out the words "marry me."

Jon Blaze said he took Thao Nguyen on a ride through Houston so he could propose in a unique way that involves their shared passion for cycling.

"We ride together at least twice a week. We also lead multiple social rides in Houston," Blaze told KTRK-TV.

The hour-and-a-half ride began and ended at Buffalo Bayou Park, where Blaze dropped to one knee and revealed that the path they had just cycled spelled out the words "marry me."

"I went from being so annoyed by all the crazy turns we did to being completely shocked and with the biggest smile on my face," Nguyen said.