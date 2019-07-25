A South Carolina man won $200 from a scratch-off lottery ticket at the same time that his wife scored a $150,000 jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- A South Carolina couple who decided to buy lottery tickets found they were both lucky -- he won $200 and she scored a $150,000 jackpot.

The Lancaster couple told South Carolina Education Lottery officials they stopped at the S & S Food Mart in Lancaster and they both decided to buy scratch-off lottery tickets.

The husband, a frequent lottery player, won a $200 prize, while the wife, who rarely buys lottery tickets, scored a $150,000 jackpot from a $5 Giant Jumbo Bucks ticket.

"He had a fit," the wife said of her husband's reaction to her much larger prize.