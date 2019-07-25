July 25 (UPI) -- Police in China had to remove a toilet from a house and break it to rescue a pangolin that got itself trapped in the back of the commode.

A video recorded in Jixi County, Jiangxi Province, shows police removing the toilet and carrying it outside the building.

Police, who were called to the scene by railway workers who heard noises coming from the back side of the toilet and suspected an animal was trapped inside, broke the porcelain toilet to free the pangolin.

The animal, which was not injured, was released back into the wild.