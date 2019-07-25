'Globe of Death' meets its demise on New Jersey road

A circus stunt cage known as the "Globe of Death" fell from a trailer onto a New Jersey highway, where it broke into pieces. Photo courtesy of the Jefferson Township Police Department

July 25 (UPI) -- A circus stunt cage called the "Globe of Death" met its own demise on a New Jersey road when it fell from the back of a trailer.

The Jefferson Township Police Department said items on the trailer, which was being pulled behind a pickup truck, started to shift about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 15 in Jefferson, causing the driver to lose control.

The truck bounced off guardrails on both sides of the road, knocking the "Globe of Death" and other pieces of circus equipment off the trailer.

No one was injured but the road was closed until about 4 p.m. while crews cleaned up the debris.

The "Globe of Death," designed for stunt motorcyclists to ride inside, belongs to the Cycle Circus Live show.