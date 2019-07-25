July 25 (UPI) -- A shocked North Carolina couple captured video when a family of bears wandered up to their deck and stole their dog's food.

The video, filmed at a home in Valle Crucis, shows a mother bear and three tiny cubs stealing food that had been put out for the couple's dog.

The duo tap on the glass and shout at the bears, which is effective in getting them to leave, but the mother bear grabs the bowl of dog food before dashing away with her cubs.

"We haven't found the bowl yet!" the woman, Elizabeth Loflin, said.