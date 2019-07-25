The owners of an Oregon house that served as a filming location for the "Twilight" movies have it listed on Airbnb. Photo courtesy of Airbnb.com

July 25 (UPI) -- Fans of the Twilight film series can now spend the night in the Oregon house that served as the filming location for Bella Swan's home.

The "Twilight Swan House" in St. Helens is available to rent on Airbnb for between $330 and $440 a night, depending on the day, but it is only available for stays of two nights at a time or more.

"Stay in this famous movie house! For the first time ever, you are now able to experience the inside of the home, so loving referred to as the Twilight Swan House. This house was featured as the home of Charlie and Bella Swan in the movie Twilight," the description reads.

"This charming 1930's home is located in a quiet neighborhood in downtown St. Helens, within walking distance to the historic riverfront. Short drive to Portland," it says.