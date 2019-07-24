New York state bed and breakfast offers 'cow cuddling' stress relief

July 24 (UPI) -- A New York state bed and breakfast says its latest offering, cow cuddling, is a European stress relief technique she learned about in the Netherlands.

Suzanne Vullers, owner of the Mountain Horse Farm in upstate New York, said she has been offering horse therapy sessions at the bed and breakfast for years, but a recent trip home to the Netherlands inspired her to add cow cuddling to her repertoire.

"Cows have this wonderful quality that when they are processing their food they like to lay down," Vullers told CNN. "They become really quiet, and it's a beautiful opportunity to connect with them."

She said the sessions, which are scheduled around the cows' natural feeding habits, can serve as an alternative for people who find they have a hard time staying still or focusing during meditation.

"[Cows] have a slightly slower heart rate," Vullers said. "And just feeling that from them makes you react to that and makes you slow down too. And because you're doing that in nature, it's really quiet."