July 24 (UPI) -- An apparently disoriented kangaroo hopped through an Australian city and was caught on camera running a red light.

A video recorded Monday morning in Wagga Wagga and tweeted by local real estate business Fitzpatricks, shows the eastern gray kangaroo roaming a busy street and hopping through a red light.

Mark Sayer, a veterinarian at Kooringal Veterinary Hospital, said the clinic sent a team to help capture the kangaroo when it was cornered in a parking lot by local authorities.

Sayer said the kangaroo may have panicked and ended up in the city after being separated from its mob. He said it was given a health examination and released outside of the urban area.