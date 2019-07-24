A North Carolina man said a $1 million Powerball ticket sat undisturbed on his dining room table for a month before he found out it was a winner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said his $1 million Powerball ticket spent more than a month on his dining room table before he knew of his good fortune.

The North Carolina man, who purchased his ticket from Nanba LLA in Bennettsville, S.C., told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that the slip of paper sat undisturbed on his dining room table for over a month.

"I have a bad habit of waiting to check my lottery tickets," the man said.

The ticket matched the first five numbers from the June 8 drawing, 9-13-42-48-60, missing only the Powerball number, 18.