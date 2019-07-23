July 23 (UPI) -- A New York driver who found her path blocked by a flash food armed herself with a traffic cone and cleared the clog causing the road to fill with water.

Daphne Youree said she and her son were taking the Long Island Expressway to Brooklyn when they found their path blocked by severe flooding near Exit 25.

Youree said some cars had already gotten stranded trying to traverse the waters.

The driver said she and some other travelers got out of their cars to investigate the flooding and one suggested trying to unclog the drain.

A video shows Youree using a traffic cone to clear three drains.

"I didn't want to spend the night on the highway," Youree said. "So I took action!"