North Carolina man credits $1 million lottery win to lucky dog

A North Carolina man said he has his dog to thank for leading him to a $1 million lottery jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said he has a lucky dog to thank for the series of events that led to his winning a $1 million lottery jackpot.

Moises Duarte of Henderson told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he never would have stopped at the Buy Quick Food Mart if he hadn't had to drop his shih tzu off Saturday at his sister's house in Durham.

Duarte bought a $10 Red Hot Million$ scratch-off ticket from the store and went back to his car, where he scratched off a $1 million prize.

"I couldn't believe it when I saw what I won," Duarte said. "I kept looking at it and looking at it."

He credited the win to his lucky dog.

"He's my million dollar dog," Duarte said. "I never would have stopped for a lottery ticket if it wasn't for him."