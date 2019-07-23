July 23 (UPI) -- An Idaho man who has broken more than 100 Guinness World Records earned another title when he wrapped his wife in plastic wrap in 1 minute, 57 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken dozens of Guinness World Records in his pursuit to promote STEM education, said it took four practice tries and 12 official attempts to successfully cover his wife from the bottoms of her feet to her neck in plastic wrap.

He said Guinness rules required that she have no rips, tears, skin or clothing left uncovered by the wrap.

Rush said the plastic tore on several attempts, as he found it particularly difficult to wrap his wife's joints.

He was eventually able to complete an attempt in 1 minute, 57 seconds -- beating the previous record by two seconds.

Rush's previous records include fitting 146 blueberries in his mouth, popping 200 balloons with a nail and throwing and catching a flaming sword 64 times in one minute.