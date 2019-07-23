July 23 (UPI) -- Employees at a Vermont pizzeria called animal rescuers and firefighters for help when a Canada goose got stuck in the grill of a delivery car.

Ryan Harrington, a driver for Papa John's in Burlington, said he was out on a delivery when a goose waddled out into the road in front of him.

Harrington said he slammed on the brakes, but ended up hitting the goose, which ended up stuck inside the vehicle's front grill.

Harrington and his manager, Tanisha Tyler, called local and state authorities and were eventually put in touch with Green Mountain Animal Defenders, which dispatched volunteer Esther Lotz to the scene.

Lotz summoned a Burlington Fire Department crew for help extracting the bird from the grill.

Rescuers said the goose was taken to a wildlife rehabilitator in Poultney, who determined the bird has a broken pelvis, but is expected to make a full recovery.