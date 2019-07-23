July 23 (UPI) -- A Welsh woman nicknamed the "Bass Queen" earned the title when she broke a Guinness World Record for the lowest vocal note sung by a female singer.

Helen Leahey was measured by multiple pieces of equipment at the Music School Wagnet in Koblenz, Germany, sang from a D5 to a D2 note at 72.5 hertz, beating the previous record, which was set by a woman who sang E2 at 82.4 hertz.

"I have been encouraged for some years to pursue a musical career professionally, in part because of my unique voice," Leahey said. "Everywhere I sing, I hear that nobody has heard a woman who can hit the low notes like me. I guess I wanted to see how unique my voice truly is."

Guinness reviewed the evidence and spoke with Leahey's witnesses, which included a singing teacher and a sound engineer, before approving the record.

"As a child I was obsessed with Guinness World Records books and thought it would be wonderful if I could be part of the record-breaking family!" she said.