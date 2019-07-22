July 22 (UPI) -- Police responding to a report of a burglar in Utah arrived on the scene to discover the suspect that had broken through a window was a turkey.

The Lone Peak Police Department said two officers responded to a "burglary in progress" call after a resident who was away from home was contacted by neighbors who heard a window break next door.

The officers arrived and located the shattered window. They went into the home and discovered a turkey was to blame for the break-in.

The turkey "sustained major injuries breaking through the window," police wrote.

It was unclear whether the fowl survived.