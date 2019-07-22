July 22 (UPI) -- Organizers of a Guinness World Record attempt in a Vancouver Island lake said more than 200 people floating in inflatable tubes formed the world's longest line.

Aaron Fisby, owner of The Tube shack, which organized the attempt, said they needed at least 197 people in inner tubes to break the Guinness World Record for the longest line of tubers.

Fisby said he is still waiting on an official count, but it is believed that more than 200 people participated in the attempt.

"About 197 people is what we needed to break it," Frisby told CHEK News. "So I guess we got 200 and some."

He said evidence including drone footage of the attempt is being submitted to Guinness for official recognition.