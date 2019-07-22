July 22 (UPI) -- A wallaby aptly named Dora the Explorer is back home at an Irish animal center after escaping from her enclosure last week.

Andrew Boyle, owner of Araglin Animal Center in County Cork, said he received a call about 6 a.m. Monday morning from witness Eoin Hislop, who spotted Dora near the village of Kilworth.

Boyle said Hislop stayed with Dora until he and his wife, Annabel, arrived to capture the marsupial.

"She was in behind bushes so I got down on my knees and crawled in and Annabel went around the other side of the bush and we tackled her very calmly and Annabel actually caught her by the tail," Boyle told the Irish Times.

"I had an empty feed bag in the back of the van so I just stuck that over her head and kept her calm and I sat in next to her in the back seat as we came back here to the sanctuary," he said.

Boyle said someone had been watching the sanctuary for him while he and Annabel were out of town on a vacation. He said they arrived home Thursday to discover Dora had escaped.