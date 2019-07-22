Bear breaks into Vermont home, ransacks kitchen

July 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in Vermont said a bear that broke into a home and ransacked the kitchen was a "real Vermont bear" that went straight for the maple syrup.

Underhill Animal Control & Safety said in a Facebook post the juvenile male bear climbed into the home through an open window and raided the kitchen.

"He was obviously a real Vermont bear since he only chose the VT Maple Syrup & organic grapes & did not get into the garbage filled with salmon scraps," the post said.

Animal control said the bear returned to the home while the residents were cleaning up, but they were able to scare it away.