3,800 dribble basketballs simultaneously in Philippines

July 22 (UPI) -- An estimated 3,800 people dribbled basketballs simultaneously in the Philippines, but ultimately fell short of breaking the Guinness World Record, organizers said.

Go For Gold, a Philippines-based triathlon and cycling team, gathered an estimated 3,800 people in Pasay City to dribble basketballs in an attempt to break a Guinness record.

The attempt ultimately fell short of the record of 7,556 people dribbling at the same time, which was set in Gaza in 2010.

Organizers said the basketballs from Sunday's failed attempt would be donated to villages around the country to be used by local children.

"This is a learning experience and like our champion athletes, we will regroup and come back better and more prepared," Go For Gold said in a Facebook post.