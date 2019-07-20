Trending Stories

Alligator in parking lot is Pittsburgh area's fourth since May
National Weather Service bakes biscuits in hot car
Idaho Lottery gathering scratch-off players for world record attempt
Tiger fleeing floodwaters breaks into home, relaxes in bed
Police called to boy's 'ice cold beer' stand find 'root beer' instead

Photo Gallery

 
Women's World Cup: Team USA defeats Netherlands for second title

Latest News

British Open: Brooks Koepka climbs leaderboard before final day
U.S. service member dies in non-combat incident in Kuwait
Kyle Korver to sign one-year deal with Milwaukee Bucks
Rose Leslie departs 'The Good Fight' after 3 seasons
Eric Dickerson: NFL Hall of Famers may boycott 2019 induction ceremonies
 
Back to Article
/