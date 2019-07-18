Metal tube crashes through Washington state woman's windshield

July 18 (UPI) -- A Washington state woman said she is lucky to be alive and free of serious injuries after a piece of metal tubing crashed through her windshield.

Susan Ross of Gig Harbor said she was driving Tuesday morning in Tacoma when the car in front of her struck the piece of metal in the road, sending it airborne.

Ross said she was going about 50 mph when the piece smashed through her windshield.

"When I let my hand down it was right in front of my face and on my leg," she told KOMO-TV.

Ross sad she was lucky to escape with minor abrasions and a bruise on her leg.

The Washington State Patrol said troopers have responded to more than 2,000 incidents of debris in the roadway since January in Pierce and Thurston counties alone.