July 18 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man who experienced irritation in his eye went to an optometrist and was shocked to learn the cause -- a deer tick latched onto his eyeball.

Chris Prater, who works outdoors for an electric company, said he uses repellent every day because of the high tick population this year, but he recently felt irritation in his eye after leaving a Johnson County job site.

Prater said he attempted to flush his eye, but it did not solve the problem, so he decided to wait and see if went away on his own.

He said the irritation eventually got bad enough that he went to an optometrist.

"He said, 'It's a tick.' That's when I got scared a little bit," Prater told WYMT-TV. "I leaned around and looked at him and I asked him if he was joking and he said, 'No, you have a deer tick or some type of tick.' It was very little."

Prater said the tick "made a little popping sound" when the doctor removed it using tweezers.

The worker said he is now recovering with antibiotics and steroid eye drops.

Dr. Piradee Chanmonthon, 37, an otolaryngologist at Buddhachinaraj Hospital in Phitsanulok, shared video in June from an unusual case involving a 50-year-old woman who complained of tinnitus. The video ended up showing the doctor removing a tick from deep inside the woman's ear canal.