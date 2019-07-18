California police cite carpool lane cheater with dummy passenger

July 18 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol shared a photo of a mannequin used by an accused carpool lane cheater cited on the highway.

The CHP's Contra Costa Area division tweeted a photo of the dummy passenger, composed of a mannequin head, a wig and what appears to be stuffed clothing.

The CHP nicknamed the faux passenger "Angel."

"Angel didn't have much of a personality as a passenger when we met her this morning during our Carpool Enforcement on #hwy4," the tweet said. "She just oddly stared at us while we issued her chauffeur a ticket for carpool violation."