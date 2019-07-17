Police called to boy's 'ice cold beer' stand find 'root beer' instead

July 17 (UPI) -- Police in Utah said they received multiple calls about a young boy selling "ice cold beer" at the side of a road, but officers arrived to discover the truth was in the fine print.

The Brigham City Police Department said officers investigated multiple reports of a young boy selling beverages at the side of the road with a sign reading "ICE COLD BEER."

The department said officers arrived on the scene and discovered the boy's sign had the word "root" in small print over "beer" -- he was selling root beer.

"His marketing strategy has resulted in several calls to the BCPD, but apparently its paid off as business has been good," the department said.