A Virginia couple said a long wait for pizza led them to purchase the lottery ticket that earned them $1 million. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

July 17 (UPI) -- A Virginia couple said a long wait for pizza led them to buy the scratch-off lottery ticket that won them a $1 million jackpot.

Mary Heath and James Brunk of Montvale told Virginia Lottery officials they discovered they would have to wait awhile for their pizza to be ready, so they stopped at the Blue Ridge Minute Mart to purchase a Double Cash Doubler scratch-off ticket.

The couple said they scratched off the ticket and rushed back to the store to verify what they were seeing was correct -- a $1 million top prize.

Heath said Brunk had predicted earlier that the Double Cash Doubler was going to be their lucky ticket.

"He told me a week before, 'You watch -- I'm gonna win big on this,'" Heath said. "We sure did!"

The couple said they "cried like babies" when they confirmed the amount and hid the ticket in a sock drawer until they could visit lottery headquarters together.

Health and Brunk said they are planning to use their winnings to get out of debt and buy a home.