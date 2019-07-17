Large snake caught crossing Minnesota road

July 17 (UPI) -- Police in Minnesota said a driver received a shock when they had to swerve to avoid a large boa constrictor slithering across the road.

The Burnsville Police Department said police responded to a report of a large snake in a road during the evening commute Monday and arrived to find the Colombian red tail boa constrictor in the median.

Burnsville police Sgt. Matt Smith said a driver had reported the snake to police after swerving to avoid it in the road.

The snake is believed to be an escaped pet.

"Animal control says it's pretty calm," Smith told the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. "We're hoping whoever owns it will come and get it."