Driver leaving car wash hits gas, plunges into New Jersey river

July 17 (UPI) -- A driver accidentally slammed on the gas while leaving a New Jersey car wash and plunged into a nearby river.

The Hackensack Fire Department shared surveillance camera footage showing the 2002 Mercedes SUV leaving the car wash, abruptly speeding up and plunging over an embankment into the Hackensack River.

The department said the driver, a 64-year-old woman, and a passenger, the driver's daughter, were able to exit the vehicle and get back to shore with the help of a bystander. The pair were taken to a local hospital without serious injuries.

"Unfortunately, there's no rules that say there has to be a guardrail there," Hackensack Fire Captain Justin Derevyanik told WABC-TV. "That's up to the property owner. But right now, we're lucky that everybody got out. We were there to respond. We got on scene very quickly, and everybody worked together as a good team. We had a happy outcome today."