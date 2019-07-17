Bear scales Tennessee resident's balcony to steal snack

July 17 (UPI) -- A Tennessee resident enjoying a snack on their balcony captured video of the moment a bear climbed up the side of the house to join them.

The resident said they were eating out on the balcony of the Gatlinburg home when they heard a noise from below.

They said they started filming when they discovered the noise was a bear looking up at them.

"She looked up at me and snorted, probably smelled my snack, and then started to climb the pole to the upper deck," the filmer wrote.

"Very quickly, out of panic I ran into the house and closed the door behind me. When I turned around the bear was up on the deck where I had been standing. It happened so quickly that I was basically speechless," they said.