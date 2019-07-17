July 17 (UPI) -- Residents of Johannesburg, South Africa, are being warned to keep an eye out for a loose baboon that made its way to the city and has been spotted in populated areas.

Authorities warned residents of the Northcliff and Roosevelt Park area of the city that the baboon was spotted wandering the neighborhood Wednesday and police and animal welfare groups have thus far been unable to capture the primate.

The South African Intelligence Bureau posted video to Facebook showing the baboon climbing across rooftops in the area.

Officials with Community Led Animal Welfare, or CLAW, are warning residents to keep windows closed and doors locked until the animal is captured.

Authorities said the baboon did not escape from a zoo or other facility, but has been making its way toward populated areas from a game preserve and was previously spotted about 20 miles away in Krugersdorp a few weeks ago.