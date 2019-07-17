Trending Stories

Man's long lucky lottery streak culminates in $1 million jackpot
Emu spotted running loose though North Carolina counties
Texas family upset by breast-baring photobomber
Pizza festival creates 59-foot calzone for Guinness record
Missouri woman tracks down her stolen SUV, takes it back

Scenes from Tokyo's Morning Glory Fair

DC Comics announces new 'Birds of Prey' comic with Harley Quinn
Driver leaving car wash hits gas, plunges into New Jersey river
'RuPaul's Drag Race UK': Twiggy, Cheryl to serve as guest judges
Experts in Senate describe effects of detention on migrant children
U.S. Marines' new Mk13 Mod 7 rifle is fully operational
 
