July 16 (UPI) -- A Texas woman said a family photo at a state park was ruined by a photobomber who exposed a breast toward the camera.

Monica Davila of Cypress said she was going through photos Monday from her family's visit to Garner State Park when she spotted the smiling woman lifting her shirt, exposing a breast.

"[You see her] boob, nipple, everything," Davila told KTRK-TV.

"We're trying to recreate memories," Davila said. "Having some chick's boob isn't allowing us to do that."

Davila, who posted the photo to Facebook, said she has filed a police report. She said the trip was meant to be a tribute to her husband's recently deceased grandma.

"I just feel completely disrespected," she said. "I just think this person should be held accountable. What she did was wrong. There were kids there watching her."

She said the response to her Facebook post has been mixed.

"I've had criticism on both sides, people are like, 'Who cares, it's just a boob,' but I care," Davila said.