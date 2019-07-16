July 16 (UPI) -- Surprised residents in a Malta city captured video of an unusual sight -- an escaped reindeer running through a busy road.

Matthew Vella said he was driving home from a restaurant with his parents in the Burmarrad area of St. Paul's Bay when the animal came sprinting next to the car.

"I was really astonished to be honest," Vella told Times of Malta. "I would never expect out of all the wildlife in Malta I would see a reindeer in the street."

Vella said he and his parents followed the deer until it disappeared in traffic.

A spokesman for Bird Park, a local zoo, said the reindeer is privately owned. A Bird Park employee helped police capture the animal and return it to its owner.

The Environmental Registery said the reindeer's owner has the proper permits to keep the animal.