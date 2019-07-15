French inventor's 'flyboard' draws attention at Bastille Day celebration

July 15 (UPI) -- A French inventor stole the show at Bastille Day celebrations in Paris when he flew over the Champs-Elysees on a flying board of his own invention.

Franky Zapata drew attention during the military parade Sunday when he took to his "flyboard" device and zoomed above the proceedings.

Footage of Zapata, who was holding a rifle to demonstrate the potential military applications of his invention, was tweeted by President Emmuel Macron, who called the flyboard "modern and innovative."

Zapata, a former jet ski champion, has demonstrated previous versions of his flyboard in the past, but Sunday marked his first appearance during an official military event.