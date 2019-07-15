Trending Stories

Michigan dog gets Guinness record for long dock dive
Venomous cobra found inside man's bedroom fan
Veterinarian: Colorado dogs getting high from eating human poop
Tennessee woman finds snake in apartment toilet
Heavy metal and knitting come together in unusual competition

Photo Gallery

 
Women's World Cup: Team USA defeats Netherlands for second title

Latest News

Famous birthdays for July 15: Travis Fimmel, Diane Kruger
On This Day: Caspian Airlines crash in Iran kills 169
UPI Almanac for Monday, July 15, 2019
U.S. should skip moon and head for Mars, Apollo 11's Michael Collins says
Five odd summer internships for job seekers with unusual skills
 
Back to Article
/