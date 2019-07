July 15 (UPI) -- A doctor in Vietnam shared video of an unusual case where a patient complaining of pain had a butterfly in his ear canal.

Dr. Tuan, who works at a clinic in Ha Nam province, said the patient came in Saturday complaining of ear pain and suspected that an insect had crawled into his ear.

Tuan used a camera to look into the patient's ear and discovered a small butterfly deep in his ear canal.

The doctor shared video of the insect being removed with a pair of tweezers.