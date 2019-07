July 12 (UPI) -- A Texas resident shared video of the harrowing sight that greets him every time he takes out the trash -- thousands of spiders on his garbage bin.

The video shows the man shaking the bin, causing thousands of spiders to scatter from their cluster on the back side of the trash receptacle.

"They are there every time I take out the trash," the filmer wrote.

He said the spiders appear to only like one of his trash bins.

"Only that one dumpster and not the other," he wrote.