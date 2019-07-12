July 12 (UPI) -- A Tennessee woman received an unwelcome surprise when she lifted the seat of her apartment's toilet and came face to face with a snake.

Christen Kiefert said she discovered the snake Thursday night at her apartment in Middle Valley, near Chattanooga.

"Y'all I can't make this up, a dang snake was in my toilet... I'm terrified. You hear about it on here or sometimes TV but I would have never imagined it would happen to me," Kiefert wrote in a Facebook post.

"Be careful before you use the bathroom and always check to see if anything is in there before you sit down," she wrote.

Kiefert said an apartment maintenance crew taped the toilet shut and told her a pest control expert would visit her home Friday morning. She said there is a second bathroom in her apartment.

An expert said the snake in Kiefert's video appears to be a garter snake, a common non-venomous snake that is not dangerous to humans or pets.