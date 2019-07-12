July 12 (UPI) -- A Florida man captured video of a crustacean invasion when heavy rains drove land crabs out of their burrows and onto his backyard porch screen.

Dan Skowronski said the heavy rains this week caused land crabs in the area to evacuate their burrows and hundreds of the animals climbed onto his backyard porch screen in Port St. Lucie in an apparent attempt to stay out of the water.

The video shows the crabs climbing the screen as well as scuttling across his yard.

"They're more scared of me than I am of them," Skowronski says in the footage. "Sometimes it happens, once a year, crazy,"