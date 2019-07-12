Heavy metal and knitting come together in unusual competition

July 12 (UPI) -- Fans of the seemingly dissimilar hobbies of heavy metal music and knitting came together in Finland for the first official Heavy Metal Knitting World Championships.

The event Thursday night saw competitors from Finland, the United States, Japan, Denmark, Latvia, Russia, Sweden and other countries join heavy metal band Maniac Abductor on stage to simultaneously show off their dance moves and knitting skills.

"In heavy metal knitting, the knitter becomes a part of the band, showing their best needlework tricks as the heavy riffs echo in the background," the competition's website states.

A Japanese competitor known as Giga Body Metal, who was accompanied by a pair of sumo wrestler, was dubbed the champion at the end of the event.