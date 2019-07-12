Firefighters baffled to receive Amazon package of lingerie

July 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters at a Wisconsin station were left scratching their heads when an Amazon package that arrived with no sender information turned out to contain a piece of lingerie.

The Menomonie Professional Firefighters Union said in a Facebook post that an Amazon package arrived at the Menomonie Fire Department's station this week without any sender information or a receipt inside.

The package turned out to contain some white lingerie.

"While we appreciate the gesture, to whomever sent the fire department this package, we unfortunately cannot accept it," the post said. "On one hand we are unable to accept gratuities, and on the other it most likely will not fit any of our personnel."

Firefighters said anyone who may have sent their erotic undergarments to the wrong address can pick them up at the station.