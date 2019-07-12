July 12 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a Chinese zoo recorded footage of guests and employees running for safety while being chased by a chimpanzee that briefly escaped its enclosure.

The footage, recorded Friday at the Hefei Wildlife Park, shows visitors and workers fleeing through the zoo's gate moments before the chimpanzee follows and approaches the fence.

The chimpanzee pushes a zoo worker to the ground, but officials said he was not injured.

The primate was shot with a tranquilizer dart and soon fell unconscious. The method of the animal's escape was unclear.