Michigan police seize alligators from barbershop

July 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan said a pair of baby alligators seized from a barbershop are now being cared for by an animal sanctuary.

The Eastpointe Police Department said officers acting on a top from the Michigan Humane Society found the alligators being kept in enclosures at Rodney's Barber Kings in Eastpointe.

Deputy Police Chief Eric Keiser said the owner of the shop voluntarily surrendered the animals and told investigators he did not realize it was illegal to keep them without a license.

"Someone who tipped off the humane society and said they didn't think the alligators were housed in a proper enclosure," Keiser told the Macomb Daily. "These animals need to out in the wild, not confined in a small space like they were."

The alligators are now settling in at their new home at the Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, police said.