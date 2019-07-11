July 11 (UPI) -- Authorities in Arizona said a driver was lucky to evade serious injuries when he crashed into a saguaro cactus that plunged through his windshield.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the vehicle crossed a median in the area of First Avenue and Agave Drive at about 9:30 a.m. and struck a large saguaro cactus.

The cactus ended up embedded in the vehicle's windshield, but the driver evaded serious injuries, deputies said.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and criminal damage.