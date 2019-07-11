July 11 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man's home security camera captured the moment his neighbor's dog chased away a bear lurking outside his home.

Hewitt resident Mark Stinziano, who posted the footage to Facebook, said he was working in his garage and his wife was inside the house watching TV when the bear wandered into their yard Tuesday and pulled down their bird feeder.

The video shows Stinziano's neighbor's dog, Riley, run into the yard and run aggressively at the bear, causing the wild animal to flee.

"It's incredible," Riley's owner, Alan Tlusty, told WABC-TV. "He does chase after the bear whenever he sees him in the yard ... but not like this."

Stinziano said Riley often comes into his yard to check on his kids while they're playing.

"Now he is keeping them safe!" he wrote in his Facebook post.

The homeowner said he is planning to toss Riley a steak next time he sees the pooch.