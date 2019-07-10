Spilled screws cause dozens of flat tires on Mississippi highway

July 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Mississippi said dozens of vehicles ended up with flat tires when sheet metal screws were spilled along nearly 30 miles of highway.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jackson County Sheriff's Department said multiple calls came in Tuesday reporting flat tires and stranded vehicles on Interstate 10 West.

Investigators determined sheet metal screws had apparently spilled from a vehicle across nearly 30 miles of interstate, causing a total 36 passenger cars and three semi trucks to end up with multiple flat tires.

Troopers helped change tires on the road and directed traffic while the stranded vehicles and screws were removed from the roadway.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said no injuries were reported from the incident.