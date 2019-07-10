July 10 (UPI) -- An injured kitten was rescued from the undercarriage of a New Jersey police car thanks to officers, Department of Public Works employees and an animal rescue group.

The nonprofit Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge said North Haledon Police Officer Nicholas Florio was flagged down by a resident to help capture a loose kitten in Hawthorne, but the cat ran under the car and hid in the undercarriage.

Florio carefully drove to the North Haledon Department of Public Works, where the car was placed on a lift and employees took apart the underside of the car to free the feline.

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge was contacted and personnel took the kitten to a local animal hospital to be treated for a broken pelvis and minor injuries.

Megan Brinster, executive director of the RBAR, said the kitten, a female now dubbed Cuffs, is expected to make a full recovery and will be placed up for adoption.