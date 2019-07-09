July 9 (UPI) -- Police in New York state captured a horse that escaped from its enclosure on a farm and went for an early morning run on the highway.

The Suffolk County Police Department said multiple 911 calls came in about 7:30 a.m. Monday about a horse running loose in traffic on the Sunrise Highway.

Witness Dylan Miller captured video of the horse and posted it to Twitter.

Police aid the horse, a 30-year-old thoroughbred named Oppie, was found to have escaped from its pen when a tree fell and damaged a section of fence.

Oppie's caretaker flagged down a highway patrol officer and directed him toward the horse, located between exits 57 and 56.

A Suffolk County deputy sheriff was able to help capture the horse, which was secured with a halter and escorted back to his owner's farm.