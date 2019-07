July 9 (UPI) -- A couple out boating on a Michigan channel came to the rescue of an opossum they saw struggling to stay above the water.

Char Morse said she and her husband were boating on the channel between White Lake and Lake Michigan when they spotted the animal in danger of drowning.

The video shows the opossum cling to a flotation device that Morse's husband uses to lift the animal onto the boat.

"The animal is now safe on dry land somewhere near the Montague Boat Launch," Morse wrote.